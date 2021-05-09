Seventh Heaven! Youngstown State women’s outdoor track and field claim 7th-straight Horizon League title

The title is the program's 13th, the most in Horizon League history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s outdoor track and field team claimed another Horizon League conference championship Sunday, making it seven-straight for the Penguins.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the win.

YSU finished first with 233.5 points, over 80 more than second place Milwaukee.

It was a great day for East grad Jahniya Bowers who won the 200m with a time of 24.18.

The time was a personal best for Bowers and marks the 10th-straight conference title for the Penguins in the event.

She also claimed the win in the 100m.

The conference title is YSU’s 13th in program history, which is the most in Horizon League history.