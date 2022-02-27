YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s Indoor Track and Field cruised to another Horizon League championship on Sunday, winning by over 50 points.

YSU finished first of eight teams, beating Milwaukee 225-167.

The Indoor title is Youngstown State’s seventh-straight and eighth overall.

Penguins’ senior Sean Peterson capped off an incredible career, grabbing titles in the 1 mile run and the 800m dash.

Peterson is a five-year Horizon League Indoor champion.

Crestview grab Dominic Perry captured his second title in as many years, winning the Weight Throw with a toss of 18.33 meters.

In his freshman year, Perry won a Shot Put title.