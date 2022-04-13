WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – JFK utilized seven different pitchers as the Eagles scored a 2-0 victory over Mogadore. The pitchers combined to strike out eight batters and allow just three hits and a walk.

Gavin Shrum finished with a pair of hits while driving in both runs. Michael Bartoe, JFK’s catcher, scored both of the runs.

JFK will meet St. Thomas Aquinas in a home and home series on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

For Mogadore, John Dasco had two of the team’s hits that included a double. Garrett Penix threw six innings, permitting just one earned run and struck out three Eagles.

The Wildcats will take place in the Cancer Awareness Classic at Kent on Friday.