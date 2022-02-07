YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school basketball brackets are out and tournament play begins next week here in the Valley. That means the race to make our WKBN Starting 5 is coming to a close.

Watch the video above to see a few of the players who caught our attention last week.

Canfield clinched a share of the conference title, thanks in part to Alyssa Dill. She had a game-high 18 points in their win over Howland on Saturday.

Canfield’s Jake Grdic was instrumental in their upset of Warren Harding. He had 18 points on Wednesday.

Champion’s Ava Howell put up 20 points over the weekend in the Flashes’ victory over Brookfield.

Aidan Enoch finished with a game-high 18 points for Hickory in their win over Greenville Friday night.

DJ Waller led the way for Chaney on Tuesday. He poured in 21 points against Ursuline.

Dom Greenwood helped Mathews stay atop the conference standings with a 20 point performance against Bristol.

Our Player of the Game from last Monday was Springfield’s Jacey Mullen. The Tigers’ junior had a game-high 21 points and five rebounds in their win over Western Reserve.