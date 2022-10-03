COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven local teams are ranked in the Top 10 this week in the Associated Press Ohio High School Football Poll. Those teams include Canfield, Ursuline, Chaney, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Lowellville.

Austintown Fitch, Girard, Youngstown Christian and Southern Local are also receiving votes this week.

The entire AP Poll is listed below. The top ten teams are followed by the number of first-place votes and overall record.

DIVISION I

Cincinnati Moeller (17) 7-0 West Chester Lakota West (2) 7-0 Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 Centerville (1) 6-1 Springfield 5-1 Cleveland Heights (1) 7-0 Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 Dublin Jerome 6-1 Medina 6-1 Gahanna Lincoln 6-1

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati Elder, Fairfield, and Springboro

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 7-0 Massillon Washington 6-1 Xenia (1) 7-0 Medina Highland 7-0 Avon 6-1 Hudson 7-0 Kings Mills Kings 6-1 Toledo Central Catholic (1) 6-1 Uniontown Lake 6-1

Others receiving votes, Westerville South, Painesville Riverside, Trenton Edgewood, Piqua, AUSTINTOWN FITCH, and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

DIVISION III

Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 Chardon (4) 5-1 CANFIELD 5-1 Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 URSULINE 5-2 CHANEY 6-1 Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 Bellbrook (1) 6-1 Tiffin Columbian 6-1

Others receiving votes: Wapakoneta, Aurora, Chillicothe, Bellefontaine, Medina Buckeye, Columbus Bishop Watterson, Alliance, and Thornville Sheridan

DIVISION IV

Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 Steubenville 7-0 Sandusky Perkins 6-1 Van Wert 6-1 Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 WEST BRANCH 6-1 Columbus East 6-0 Chillicothe Unioto 6-1

Other receiving votes, Middletown Bishop Fenwick, Elyria Catholic, GIRARD, and Springfield Shawnee

DIVISION V

Coldwater (9) 7-0 Ironton (6) 7-0 SOUTH RANGE (4) Liberty Center 7-0 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 Milton-Union 6-0 Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 Springfield Northeastern 7-0

Others receiving votes: Germantown Valley View, Perry, Bloomdale Elmwood, Jamestown Greeneview, and Cincinnati Madeira

DIVISION VI

Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 Kirtland (2) 7-0 Carey 7-0 Mogadore 6-0 Ashland Crestview 7-0 Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 Versailles 5-2 Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 New Madison Tri-Village 6-1

Others receiving votes: YOUNGSTOWN CHRISTIAN, and Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

DIVISION VII