COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven local teams remain ranked in the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press Ohio High School Football Poll. Those teams include Canfield, Ursuline, Chaney, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Lowellville.

Austintown Fitch, Valley Christian and Southern Local are also receiving votes this week.

The entire AP Poll is listed below. The top 10 teams are followed by the number of first-place votes and overall record.

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0

2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1

3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 8-0

4. Springfield (1) 6-1

5. Dublin Jerome 7-1

6. Cincinnati Elder 6-2

7. Cincinnati Princeton 7-2

(tie) Cleveland Heights 8-0

9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1

10. Medina 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-0

3. Massillon Washington 7-1

4. Xenia (1) 8-0

5. Avon 7-1

6. Hudson 8-0

7. Medina Highland 8-0

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 7-1

9. Kings Mills Kings 7-1

10. Painesville Riverside 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Trenton Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 8-0

2. Chardon (3) 7-1

3. Canfield 6-1

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 7-1

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1

6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1

7. Ursuline 6-2

8. Chaney 7-1

9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0

3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 8-0

4. Steubenville 7-1

5. Van Wert 7-1

6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1

7. West Branch 7-1

8. Columbus East 7-0

9. Elyria Catholic 7-1

10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1

(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (8) 8-0

2. Ironton (5) 8-0

3. Liberty Center 8-0

4. South Range (5) 8-0

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-0

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0

7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0

8. Milton-Union 8-0

9. Springfield Northeastern 8-0

(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 8-0

2. Kirtland (2) 8-0

3. Carey 8-0

4. Mogadore 7-0

5. Ashland Crestview 8-0

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1

7. Versailles 6-2

8. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0

9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1

(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 7-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley Christian 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 6-1

2. Antwerp (3) 8-0

3. Newark Catholic 5-1

4. McComb (2) 7-1

5. New Bremen (3) 6-2

6. Ansonia (2) 7-1

7. Lowellville 8-0

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0

9. Hannibal River 7-1

10. Ft. Loramie 6-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Southern 13.