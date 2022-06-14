YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA announced their new high school girls basketball divisions for next season on Tuesday with seven Valley teams set to play in a new division.

Of the seven, just one team is moving up as Ursuline will make the leap from Division III to Division II.

Four teams will make the shift from Division II to Division III as Beaver Local, Poland, Lakeview and Cardinal Mooney all drop down a division.

The final two will head from Division III to Division IV as Mineral Ridge and East Palestine make the move down due to enrollment numbers.