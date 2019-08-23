Setting the tone: Fitch volleyball opens season with win over East Liverpool

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) - Springfield held off Waterloo 3-2 (25-10, 23-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8) Thursday night in high school volleyball action.

Jennie Stitzel led the way with 15 kills and 13 points. Lyndsey Smith added 11 kills, eight blocks, seven aces and 15 points.

Lauren Ranelli tallied 19 assists and 14 points in the win. Carlee Bacon piled up 22 digs.

Springfield improves to 3-0 overall on the season. The Tigers return to action on Saturday as part of a quad against Howland, Brookfield and East Palestine. The event will take place at Springfield Local High School at 10 a.m.