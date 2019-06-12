Senior standout: Lisbon’s Logan Bell to compete at the Augusta All-Ohio series

Lisbon baseball standout Logan Bell has been selected to compete in the Augusta All-Ohio series this week.

The event features graduating seniors from across Ohio in a round-robin event at Ohio State University

It will take place Thursday and Friday at Bill Davis Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

Bell, who will pitch and play shortstop, is the only player from Columbiana or Mahoning county taking part.

The University of Akron commit hit .509 this senior campaign with 27 RBI and 26 runs scored. On the mound, he posted a record of 7-2 with a .91 ERA. He struck out 131 batters in 61 innings pitched.





Bell received the following honors for his efforts this season:

First Team Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference

First Team NE District (Pitcher)

Player of the year NE District

First Team All-Ohio

4 year letterman award

Pitching Award – Team

Hitting Award – Team (highest B.A., RBI’s, Runs, Hits, Double, HR’s, Triples)





