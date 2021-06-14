Senior softball standouts play in All-Star Classic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Bill Sferra Classic took center stage Monday at the YSU Softball complex.

Watch the video above to hear from the event organizer and Ursuline head coach Micheal Kernan.



The All-Star game featured around 40 senior softball players from more than 25 schools in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“Just the atmosphere here is special,” Ursuline head coach Michael Kernan said. “It’s grown that I don’t want to say that people expect it, but when it happens, it’s just pure and nice and it’s great for the kids, that’s for sure.”

Mahoning County won both games. They took game one, 11-2 with Boardman’s Kathryn O’Horo leading the way. She went three for three at the plate and knocked in three runs. Lowellville’s Callie Kester also had three hits and scored three runs for Mahoning County

In game two, South Range’s Bree Kohler led Mahoning County to a 9-4 victory. She earned the win in the circle and added three hits offensively. Ursuline’s Maris Barbato went four for four at the plate, including two doubles.