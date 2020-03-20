Breaking News
Send Sports Team 27 your best "Highlights From Home"!

Sports

Please send any pictures or videos of sports or games that you or your kids are playing in the basement, backyard, or driveway to sports@wkbn.com

Sports send in photo and video.

Credit: OpenClipart-Vectors and Alexas_Fotos via Pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since there’s no sports happening right now and all students are home from school, Sports Team 27 is asking Valley sports fans to share your “Best Home Highlights”.

Any pictures or videos of sports or games that you or your kids are playing in the basement, backyard, or driveway can be sent to us for use on our website and on air.

Think outside the box and get creative! Please send these photos or videos to sports@wkbn.com.

Have fun, and of course be safe, but we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

