Send off: Clippers sending eight to state meet for track and field

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana Clippers will be sending eight to the state meet Thursday for relay and high jump.

The school held a send off Wednesday evening at the stadium in Firestone Park for the athletes.

Coaches spoke of how proud they were of the group in front of parents, friends, and family as the athletes stood on the sideline looking into the crowd.

Alexia Stoy, Julia Rapp, Kayleigh Krahenbill and Augusta Clark will be going for the girls 4×100. Rapp will also be going for the 100 and 200-yard dash.

Gabe Heinrich, Xathon Cross, Caleb Buchheit and Collin Schick will be going for the boys 4×100.

Heinrich, Kaden Green, Cross and Schick will be going for the 4×400 and Schick will also compete in the high jump.