Seeking their 15th straight winning season; Reserve turns to coach Lude

David Rach was hired as head coach on the same day that schools were shut down across the state

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Justin Lude was officially hired as the interim-head coach of the Western Reserve football program on June 16 after David Rach’s sudden resignation after three months on the job. Lude played his high school ball at Reserve before spending over a decade on Salem’s staff.

“When I was 17 years old,” recalls Lude, “I wrote my guidance counselor, Greg Malito, a letter (stating) that one day I’m going to return to this high school and I’ll be named the Western Reserve Blue Devil football coach. I was born in Berlin Center. I bleed blue and I’m so excited to be home.”

“Following in the footsteps of Western Reserve’s great coaches still hasn’t set in,” coach Lude indicates. “I am honored to share the life lessons I learned from people like, Bob Topoleski and his wife Marge, Mike Kopachy, Tim King and his son Tom, Steve Miller, Jeff Young, Dan Ewing, Dale Reese, Greg Malito, Harry Owen, Paul Henderson, Andy Hake, Joe Serenski, Brad Speece, Lou Speece, and Jeff Martig. I will be working with Tim Hull this year who I played for in the eighth grade. There are guys like John Armeni and Ryan Wolfe who have gone on to other places after helping me at Western Reserve. I have the opportunity to finally pay it forward to the next generation of Berlin Center kids. You can’t write stories like this one.”

Western Reserve is seeking their 15th straight year of having a winning season.

2019 Record: 8-3 (6-1), 2nd place in MVAC

Head Coach: Jason Lude, 1st season (interim)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.8 (6th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 11.4 (4th in Area)

Total Offense: 353.2

Rushing Offense: 195.7

Passing Offense: 157.5

Total Defense: 206.7

Returning Starters

Offense: 4

Defense: 3

What you need to know about Western Reserve’s offense

-“We ran the spread at Salem,” points out coach Lude. “They ran that (offense) here. I know they like to get in the Stack-I and run the football as well. If our personnel dictates us to be in a spread, we’ll do that. If the 2011 Blue Devil line averaging 300 pounds shows up, we might get under center, we’ll always do what is best for the team.”

The Blue Devils graduated playmakers the likes of Jimmy Mayberry (515 rushing yards, 8 TDs), Todd Henning (423 rushing yards, 501 receiving yards) and Josh Miller (28.5 yards per catch).

What you need to know about Western Reserve’s defense

-“We’re going to be multiple base defense,” Lude states. “You may see the ‘Steel Curtain’ 3-4 or the 1985 Bears 46. Just like offense, we’ll always adapt to our players and do what is best for the team.”

Seniors Seth Phillips (8.5 TFL) and Wyatt Baird (7 TFL) return. However, the defense graduated six of their top eight tacklers which included Jimmy Mayberry, Josh Miller, Hunter Kiesewetter, Todd Henning, Luke Kilbert and Lucky Kiesewetter.

Western Reserve’s Key Player(s)

-Reserve’s senior QB Nick Cavoulas completed 56% of his passes (87-156) for 1514 yards and 17 scores. This year, he’ll be without many of his pass catchers from a year ago including his top six receivers who all graduated.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 27 – at Southeast

Sept. 4 – Warren JFK

Sept. 11 – Norwayne

Sept. 18 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 25 – McDonald

Oct. 2 – at Sebring

Oct. 9 – at Waterloo

Oct. 16 – at Lowellville

Oct. 23 – Springfield

Oct. 30 – at Mineral Ridge

The Big game on the schedule

October 23 – vs. Springfield

…Reserve opens with an impressive non-conference schedule. However, that week nine contest against Springfield at home could be enormous for the first-year coach Lude and his Blue Devil bunch.

Recent 350-yard receivers in a single season

2019 – Todd Henning, 501

2019 – Josh Miller, 399

2018 – Todd Henning, 358

2017 – Kade Hilles, 690

2017 – Ryan Demsky – 431

2016 – Wyatt Larimer – 537