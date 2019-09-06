Seeking Perfection! State ranked South Range tops Poland to remain unbeaten

South Range is ranked 8th in the latest OSSCA statewide poll and grabbed their 5th win Thursday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys soccer team kept their perfect season alive Thursday night as the Raiders topped Poland 2-0.

The Raiders are ranked 8th in the latest Division III Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association poll released on Monday.

South Range took a 1-0 lead into halftime against the Bulldogs thanks to a Quinn Pierson goal.

In the 2nd half, Pierson doubled his total and the Raiders lead after putting a shot in the top corner about midway through the half.

The win moves South Range to 5-0 on the season.