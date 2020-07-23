Seeking back-to-back trips to playoffs; Gibson is back for Brookfield

Last fall, Brookfield advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year’s trip to week eleven was a tremendous turnaround for the Brookfield football program. The previous fall, they won only 3 games. Even though, they were turned away in the opening round (by Mogadore) – it was a glimpse back to when the Warriors made four appearances in five years (2011-15).

This season, “we need to rely on our quarterback,” says coach Randy Clark. “We return an experienced offensive line and many of our front seven on defense.”

The pandemic threw all schools off their regular schedule. “(At Brookfield), we sent out reminder messages with workouts and challenges,” states Clark. “We went over our playbook for the offense and defense on Hudl. If we get our young athletes caught up, our expectations will be high.”

2019 Record: 8-3 (6-0), 1st place in AAC Blue

Head Coach: Randy Clark, 16th season (92-66)

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 8

What you need to know about Brookfield’s offense

-Brookfield returns their QB Haden Gibson and four starters along the front five (Gavin Hogue, Pat Reardon, Lucas Bechstine and Mitch Sydlowski). Gibson connected on 60.8% of his 189 pass attempts for 2052 yards and 25 touchdowns (only 5 INTs). Gibson also ran for an average of 8.2 yards per carry (103 attempts, 840 yards) and scored 12 times.

The Warriors will have to accomplish their goals without the likes of their 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Briggs (139 attempts, 1153 yards, 14 TDs) and Gibson’s top five receivers – Gage Emery (35 catches, 601 yards, 12 TDs), Dakota King (30 catches, 791 yards, 8 TDs), Ryan Logan (356 receiving yards, 234 rushing yards), Connor Filipovich (146 receiving yards) and Stephen Hayes (112 receiving yards).

What you need to know about Brookfield’s defense

-Brookfield welcomes back five of their front seven – Lucas Bechstine (20 tackles), Gavin Hogue (24 tackles) and Evan Wallace along the line and Pat Reardon (71 tackles, 6 TFL) and Dave Powalski (23 tackles) at linebacker. As well as Haden Gibson (29 tackles) at safety.

The defense must replace the likes of Matt Burns (48 tackles), Connor Filipovich (4 QB sacks) and Gage Emery (6 INTs).

In 2019, the defense dropped the amount of points allowed from an average of 36.4 (in 2018) to 20.6 points per game.

Brookfield’s Key Player(s)

-Senior Haden Gibson – beginning his 4th year at quarterback – is back after tossing for over 2,000-yards and rushing for another 800. This year, he’ll have four of his five linemen back but will need to get his connection down with new receivers and ball carriers as many of them from last fall have since graduated.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – McDonald

Sept. 4 – at Springfield

Sept. 11 – United

Sept. 18 – at Liberty

Sept. 25 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 2 – at Crestview

Oct. 9 – Columbiana

Oct. 16 – at LaBrae

Oct. 23 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 30 – at Champion

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – vs. McDonald

…Without many of their skill players on offense, it’ll be interesting how their younger players adapt to the speed and pressure of the varsity level. Week one presents a big matchup at home with McDonald.

Brookfield’s recent 1,000-yard rushers (since 2012)

2019 – Tyler Briggs, 1153

2018 – Tyler Briggs, 1065

2017 – Alex Clark – 1652

2016 – Xavier Bailey – 1683

2016 – Alex Clark – 1053

2014 – Nate Morrison – 1020

2012 – Ryan Mosora – 2149

2012 – Jeremy Quinlan – 1249