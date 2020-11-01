Seeking a 4th-consecutive region title; Greenville girls return Batt & Rosario

Greenville Trojans

Coach: Kristin Richards

2019-20 Record: 19-7 (10-0, Region 4)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Amy Batt and Jaidah Rosario. Sophomore – Josie Lewis

…The defending 3-time Region champion, Greenville is riding a 27-game win streak within region play which marks the second longest in District 10 (among girls and boys). The Lady Trojans finished last season with a 19-7 overall mark and were District 10 finalists.

“Our team goals include winning a fourth consecutive region championship,” says coach Richards. “We want to compete for the District 10 title and to move into the state playoffs again this year.”

This year, the Lady Trojans will have to accomplish those goals without leading scorer Skylar Swartz and Anna Harpst. Senior leaders Amy Batt (9.5 ppg) and Jaidah Rosario (6.9 ppg) will be joined by Josie Lewis – who scored over 200-points as a freshman.

Richards says, “Our success will be determined by our commitment to the ‘team’, hard work and staying healthy.”

2020-21 Schedule

Greenville

Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tournament

Dec. 12 – at Grove City Tournament

Dec. 15 – at Cambridge Springs

Dec. 17 – Girard

Dec. 19 – Meadville

Dec. 22 – Commodore Perry

Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Tournament

Jan. 5 – at Meadville

Jan. 7 – Lakeview

Jan. 11 – at Harbor Creek

Jan. 13 – Sharon

Jan. 16 – at General McLane

Jan. 21 – at Titusville

Jan. 25 – Sharpsville

Jan. 29 – at Wilmington

Feb. 1 – at Lakeview

Feb. 4 – at Sharon

Feb. 8 – Titusville

Feb. 11 – at Sharpsville

Feb. 13 – Neshannock

Feb. 15 – Wilmington