Seeking a 4th-consecutive region title; Greenville girls return Batt & Rosario

Greenville Trojans
Coach: Kristin Richards
2019-20 Record: 19-7 (10-0, Region 4)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Amy Batt and Jaidah Rosario. Sophomore – Josie Lewis
…The defending 3-time Region champion, Greenville is riding a 27-game win streak within region play which marks the second longest in District 10 (among girls and boys). The Lady Trojans finished last season with a 19-7 overall mark and were District 10 finalists.
“Our team goals include winning a fourth consecutive region championship,” says coach Richards. “We want to compete for the District 10 title and to move into the state playoffs again this year.”
This year, the Lady Trojans will have to accomplish those goals without leading scorer Skylar Swartz and Anna Harpst. Senior leaders Amy Batt (9.5 ppg) and Jaidah Rosario (6.9 ppg) will be joined by Josie Lewis – who scored over 200-points as a freshman.
Richards says, “Our success will be determined by our commitment to the ‘team’, hard work and staying healthy.”
2020-21 Schedule
Greenville
Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tournament
Dec. 12 – at Grove City Tournament
Dec. 15 – at Cambridge Springs
Dec. 17 – Girard
Dec. 19 – Meadville
Dec. 22 – Commodore Perry
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Tournament
Jan. 5 – at Meadville
Jan. 7 – Lakeview
Jan. 11 – at Harbor Creek
Jan. 13 – Sharon
Jan. 16 – at General McLane
Jan. 21 – at Titusville
Jan. 25 – Sharpsville
Jan. 29 – at Wilmington
Feb. 1 – at Lakeview
Feb. 4 – at Sharon
Feb. 8 – Titusville
Feb. 11 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 13 – Neshannock
Feb. 15 – Wilmington