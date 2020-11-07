Reynolds garners 1st District title in 15 years; Raider defense smothers Eisenhower

Raiders' Cole Toy scores 3 touchdowns and runs for over 170-yards

RUSSELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds registered their first District 10 championship in 15 years following their 27-0 victory over Eisenhower.

The Raiders (8-0) will play against either Northern Bedford or Redbank Valley next week in the Class A State Quarterfinals.

Cole Toy finished the Raiders’ opening drive with a 1-yard score after gaining 28-yards of offense on the ground to put Reynolds’ up 7-0.

Toy struck again in the second quarter when he ran in from 5-yards out to extend the Raiders’ lead to 14-0.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Toy and Livingston each scored a touchdown to seal their 27-0 victory.

The Raider defense forced a pair of turnovers and held the Knights to well under 100-yards of total offense.

Toy ran the ball 28 times for 171 yards and 3 scores (thanks to Ryan Briggs for stats)

Eisenhower falls to 8-1. Their last loss before tonight was last year’s playoff loss to Reynolds (43-7).

Scoring Chart

Reynolds, 27-0 F

First Quarter

R – Cole Toy, 1-yard TD run (R 7-0)

Second Quarter

R – Cole Toy, 5-yard TD run (R 14-0)

Fourth Quarter

R – Cole Toy, 8-yard TD run (R 20-0)

R – Dreyvin Livingston, 16-yard TD run (R 27-0)

Reynolds 2020 Schedule

Raiders 27 Eisenhower 0*

Raiders 40 Cambridge Springs 0*

Raiders 34 Kennedy Catholic 18

Raiders 41 Mercer 0

Raiders 26 West Middlesex 14

Raiders 75 Kennedy Catholic 14

Raiders 47 Mercer 0

Raiders 27 West Middlesex 20

*-Playoffs

Raiders’ D10 Titles

2020 – Reynolds 27 Eisenhower 0

2005 – Reynolds 21 Wilmington 0

1989 – Reynolds 26 Titusville 12

1987 – Reynolds 33 Grove City 9

1986 – Reynolds 41 Lakeview 6