Reynolds garners 1st District title in 15 years; Raider defense smothers Eisenhower

RUSSELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds registered their first District 10 championship in 15 years following their 27-0 victory over Eisenhower.
The Raiders (8-0) will play against either Northern Bedford or Redbank Valley next week in the Class A State Quarterfinals.
Cole Toy finished the Raiders’ opening drive with a 1-yard score after gaining 28-yards of offense on the ground to put Reynolds’ up 7-0.
Toy struck again in the second quarter when he ran in from 5-yards out to extend the Raiders’ lead to 14-0.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Toy and Livingston each scored a touchdown to seal their 27-0 victory.
The Raider defense forced a pair of turnovers and held the Knights to well under 100-yards of total offense.
Toy ran the ball 28 times for 171 yards and 3 scores (thanks to Ryan Briggs for stats)
Eisenhower falls to 8-1. Their last loss before tonight was last year’s playoff loss to Reynolds (43-7).
Scoring Chart
Reynolds, 27-0 F
First Quarter
R – Cole Toy, 1-yard TD run (R 7-0)
Second Quarter
R – Cole Toy, 5-yard TD run (R 14-0)
Fourth Quarter
R – Cole Toy, 8-yard TD run (R 20-0)
R – Dreyvin Livingston, 16-yard TD run (R 27-0)
Reynolds 2020 Schedule
Raiders 27 Eisenhower 0*
Raiders 40 Cambridge Springs 0*
Raiders 34 Kennedy Catholic 18
Raiders 41 Mercer 0
Raiders 26 West Middlesex 14
Raiders 75 Kennedy Catholic 14
Raiders 47 Mercer 0
Raiders 27 West Middlesex 20
*-Playoffs
Raiders’ D10 Titles
2020 – Reynolds 27 Eisenhower 0
2005 – Reynolds 21 Wilmington 0
1989 – Reynolds 26 Titusville 12
1987 – Reynolds 33 Grove City 9
1986 – Reynolds 41 Lakeview 6