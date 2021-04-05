See ya Sam: Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

by: DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Jets traded Darnold Monday, April 5, 2021, to the Carolina Panthers, ending a stint that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play, and unfortunate injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

It ends a stint in New York for Darnold that was marked by a few flashes of brilliance, inconsistent play and unfortunate injuries.

And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they’re moving on to another young signal-caller who might deliver the team back to respectability.

New York announced acquired a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.

