See ya Sam: Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

CLEVELAND (AP) - Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

The Indians played their home opener in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

The announced attendance was 8,914.

The Indians are allowing 30% of ballpark capacity. Last season, fans couldn’t attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols.