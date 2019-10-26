Second-half surge: Ursuline rallies past Cardinal Mooney on Game of the Week

The Irish rallied past the Cardinals for a 20-13 win Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to hold off Cardinal Mooney 20-13 Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Cardinal Mooney got on the board in the first quarter when Zyere Rodgers scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the third quarter, when Walter Sweeney added to that lead with a 6-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no-good, but the Cardinals held a 13-0 advantage.

Ursuline got on the board late in the third quarter, when Brady Shannon connected with Matthew Reardon on a 59-yard touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 13-7.

The Irish took the lead for good on Trenton Hill’s one-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave Ursuline a 14-13 lead.

The Irish capped off the scoring on Brady Shannon’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Reardon.

Cardinal Mooney had one last chance to rally in the final minute, but Trenton Hill intercepted Walter Sweeney to seal up the Ursuline win.

Ursuline improves to 2-7 on the season. The Irish will visit Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary next week.

Cardinal Mooney drops to 4-5. The Cardinals will host Austintown Fitch in the regular season finale.