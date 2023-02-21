MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Robert Morris went on a 19-0 second-half run to take control in an 83-64 win over Youngstown State in Horizon League men’s basketball action.

A Penguin victory would have sealed up at least a share of the first conference title in YSU history.

Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 18 points, while Adrian Nelson finished with 12. Malek Green also reached double figures with 10.

Robert Morris was led by Josh Corbin who led all scorers with 19 points. Kahliel Spear and Enoch Cheeks piled up 15 points apiece. Michael Green III added 11 points in the victory.

Robert Morris improves to 15-15 on the season and 10-9 in Horizon League play. The Colonials return to action on Thursday at home against IUPUI at 7:30 p.m.

YSU drops to 22-8 on the season and 14-5 in Horizon League action. The Penguins conclude the regular season on Saturday at IUPUI at 7 p.m.