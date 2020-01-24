Second half surge lifts Chaney over Farrell in Ohio-PA battle

Chaney pulled away from Farrell in the second half, coming away with a 66-43 win Thursday night.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney pulled away from Farrell in the second half, coming away with a 66-43 win Thursday night in a boys’ basketball battle of Ohio versus Pennsylvania.

Quincy Jones led the Cowboys with a team-high 16 points. Sharrod Taylor added 15 points, while Travis Easterly added 12. Cameron Lawrence also reached double-figures with 10.

Farrell’s Ben King led all scorers with 23 points. Brian Hilton chipped in with 8 points in the loss for the Steelers.

Chaney improves to 12-3 overall on the season. Farrell drops to 8-6 on the season.