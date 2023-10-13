CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range outscored Louisville 20-0 in the second half Friday night en route to a 38-8 victory over the Leopards.

The Raiders were led by Blake Ewert and Tristan Toy who each contributed two touchdowns apiece.

Aiden Dominguez added a pick-six for South Range.

South Range (8-1) gets back to Northeast Eight Conference play in week 10 and will host Hubbard.