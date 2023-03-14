NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Shenango topped Lakeview 56-29 in the second round of the PIAA girls basketball state playoffs at Westminster College.

Emily Fedrizzi led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. Kylee Rubin added 12 points in the win for the Wildcats.

Alaina Peltonen and Kyndra Seddon scored six points apiece in the loss for the Lady Sailors.

Shenango went on a 31-11 run after trailing 7-2 early on.

Lakeview’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 19-8.

With the win, Shenango advances to face Greensburg Central Catholic in the PIAA state quarterfinals on Friday at a location to be announced.