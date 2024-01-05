BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch trailed Alliance at halftime by 9 points (27-18) before outscoring the Aviators in the second half – 38-24 – to post a 56-51 win at home.

Jaxon Robb led the Warriors with 19 points and Gavin Gregory tallied 13. Cooper Anderson compiled a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

On Tuesday, the Warriors will welcome Carrollton.

K’Vaughn Davis and J.R. Jackson each poured in 16 points for Alliance. Davis connected on a trio of shots from beyond the arc.

The Aviators return home on Tuesday to take on Minerva.