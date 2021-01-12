Second-half rally lifts Lowellville to victory over Reserve

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville bounced back against Western Reserve Tuesday night, 69-49. The Rockets have now won six of their last seven contests (the lone loss was to Mineral Ridge on Saturday).

Five Rockets scored in double-figures as Cole Bunofsky led the way with 16 points on four 3-point shots. Anthony Lucente tallied 13 while Vinny Ballone and Cole Bunofsky each scored 12. Johnny Michaels added 10 for Lowellville as well.

The Rockets sank 16 of 19 foul shots and were able to connect on seven 3-point baskets.

Lowellville will travel to New Middletown on Friday to face Springfield.

Western Reserve led at halftime, 29-26. Noah Klasic scored 19 while Ryan Gordon was one point behind with 18.

Reserve will welcome McDonald on Friday.