BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield went on a 17-0 run in the second half to rally past Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 66-57 in the Division II boys basketball district semifinals at Boardman High School on Wednesday night.

Jake Schneider led the Cardinals with 26 points in the win. Ben Weaver added 6, while Tony Russ also reached double figures with 10.

Evan Dugger led NDCL with 19 points, while Jaxon Mangelluzzi added 14. Connor Hernan chipped in with 10 in the loss.

With the win, Canfield advances to face the winner of the Chaney/Alliance game in the Division II district final on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Boardman High School.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN app.