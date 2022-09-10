CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Edison 48-10.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Mathews opened the scoring in the first quarter when Ethan Petak found Tim Gregorino on a short touchdown pass it make it 7-0.

After Edison tied it at 7, the Mustangs would add a field goal in the second quarter to regain the lead at 10-7.

But just before the half, the Wildcats would find the end zone again on a short rushing touchdown to take a 14-7 lead into the break.

Edison scored 34 points in the second half to break the game open.

Mathews falls to 3-1 on the season.

