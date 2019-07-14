Sebring turns to Seidel to lead program

Matt Seidel begins his 1st season as the head coach of Trojans

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – In mid-December, Sebring announced that Mike Seidel was tabbed as the new head football coach of the Trojans. Depth has been an issue in recent memory for the Sebring program. “The only way to solve an issue like lack of numbers is to build personal relationships with as many kids as we can. I come in with a leg up in this area having been the president and head coach of the little Trojans program in the past and also having coached at the junior high and varsity level as part of Jay Brophy and Scott Springer’s staffs.” Coach Seidel and his team will look to end their 22-game losing streak.

“On offense and defense, the development of our lines is the key,” points out Seidel. “With a lot of new players or those who are moving to new positions, we need to make sure we are sound in our fundamentals as skill development is another key for us.”

Sebring Trojans

Head Coach: Matt Seidel, 1st season

2018 record (MVAC): 0-10 (0-7), 8th place

Five Key Points

1.It’s been 27 years since Sebring has had a winning season (1992: 6-4). Since then, the Trojans have posted a 31-229 record (11.9%).

2.In 2 seasons in the MVAC, they’ve failed to win a league game. The Trojans have been shut out 7 times (of 14 games) and have averaged just 5.1 points. During that span, their opponents have scored 50-points or more 8 times (of 14 games) and have averaged 51.1 points.

3.Over the last 20-years, Sebring has averaged 20-points or more 3 times (2011, 2014, 2016). During that same time period, the Trojans have held their opponents to 30-points or less 3 times (2014: 22.0; 2011: 20.2; 2010: 20-7)

4.In their time in the MVAC, ITCL and TCL – the Trojans have accumulated 13 winless league seasons in the last 21 years.

5.Through mid-May, the Trojans have seen an overall increase of over 3k pounds on their core max outs (bench, squat deadlift).

Offense

Scoring Offense: 2.8 (54th in Area)

…Last year’s offense scored a school-low 28 points throughout the 10 game schedule. Things appeared to be on the rise for an offense which averaged 21-points or more in 3 of their previous 6 years (2011-16) before 2017 (2016: 24.1; 2014: 24.0; 2011: 20.8). Over the past two seasons, Sebring has combined to average just 5-points per game (100 points in 20 games).

“We’ll utilize athletes in space,” indicates Seidel. “My background includes traditional power-I, Wing-T and most recently pistol option offenses. Zane Peterson returns to play quarterback – he missed the last few games last year with a torn tendon in his finger. Zane will be a third-year starter and has been a 2-time first-team all-league selection.” Up front, the team returns Noah Dennis and Donovan Seruch. One of Peterson’s favorite targets is projected to be senior Carson Rouse (TE/WR).

Defense

Scoring Defense: 51.9 (54th in Area)

…Sebring’s defense allowed the opposition to average back-to-back 50-plus seasons (2018: 51.9; 2017: 52.2). Over the last 21 years, the Trojan defense has permitted opponents’ to average 40-points or more in 12 years. That’s a figure which must change.

Coach Seidel says, “we plan on being aggressive on defense. I have spent time in a 3-4, 4-3, 4-4 stack and multiple 50-defense. As a former special teams coordinator, we’ll never ignore the third phase of the game and place a strong emphasis on being disciplined and assignment sound.” The strength may lie in the play of the Trojans’ front line with three key defensive linemen returning in Donovan Seruch, Noah Dennis and Carson Rouse.

Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Leetonia

Sept. 6 – Southington

Sept. 13 – Mathews

Sept. 20 – at Waterloo

Sept. 27 – Lowellville

Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 11 – at McDonald

Oct. 18 – Springfield

Oct. 25 – at Mineral Ridge

Nov. 1 – Jackson-Milton