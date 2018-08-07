Sebring Trojans survived 2017 season with low numbers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SEBRING, OHIO (WKBN) - Die-hard football fans are familiar with the movie “The Junction Boys”. The story of how legendary college football coach Bear Bryant thinned out his football roster at Texas A&M in the brutal summer heat of 1954.



Although the circumstances are quite different, the Sebring Trojans football team experienced a bit of their own survival during the 2017 high school football season. The Trojans opened last season with only 19 players on the roster. As a result, they suffered through a 0-10 season, with no games being closer than a 26-point deficit.



But more importantly, the final scores did not tell of the true character of the players who stuck it out and continued playing all ten weeks of the season. They dropped as low as 16 healthy bodies in the course of the year, but they finished the season. No quitting, no excuses.



Second-year coach Brian Palmer also noted that all players had to adhere to a high standard, and play by the team and school rules, “During the season we gained one (player), but I had to kick him off the team for not following the rules. And then I had to kick another off for not following rules. So, at one point, we were at 19, and then we were down to 16 before we gained one back to 17.”



“The season taught them a lot of perseverance,” Palmer explained. “Football makes kids rely on teamwork, perseverance in how you're going to react when someone hits you in the mouth. Are you going to lie down and take it or are you going to pop up and keep going? I believe these kids popped up and kept going. They could have easily said we are done and quit on the rest of the season, but they still showed up week after week wanting to play football.”



And what kept the players coming out week after week? It was simply a love for the game of football.



“Just love the sport. I just love to play (football),” senior lineman Josh Hammond remarked. “With 17 kids it was rough because you have to play both ways most of the time. I’ve played football my whole life, I'm used to it.”



“Just my love for the game,” senior receiver and defensive back Jake Fullerton echoed. “I’ve played every year of my life and this is my school. I’m not going to quit.”



“It was tough, but these kids made every week coming out here fun and exciting,” Palmer stated. “They worked every single day during the week so that’s what made it a great thing to be a part of. We prepared for every game as if we were going to win the game. So that takes a lot of character from the kids to show up week after week.”



With the team struggling through the 2017 season depth wise, it helped to create a bond between players on all grade levels, “Since we don’t have that many kids we all know each other and help each other out. We don’t have to worry about having 50 kids and not knowing everyone,” Hammond said with a smile.



“We got really close going against teams with 100 people and we were out there battling side-by-side on every play,” Fullerton added. “Both sides (of the ball), we were out there doing everything we can coming out there and fighting.”



Obviously, it was hard on the players participating, but Palmer admitted it was also hard on the coaching staff in preparing for each week, “It was a little stressful. But again, it was the kids that made it worthwhile to come out. It takes a unique characteristic to come out week after week knowing you're going to be out-manned. But I have the mentality that I don’t want to be outcoached. I’m still going to coach the kids to the best of my ability.”



Although the numbers are roughly the same heading into this season, both Palmer and his two senior players have high hopes. More players dedicated themselves to the weight room and they have the goal of winning some games this year.



“We had a lot of the kids dedicated to the weight room this summer. We averaged between 12 and 16 in the weight room which is the largest from what athletic director Brian Clark said. A lot of kids benched up between 15-20 pounds, squats up 40 pounds, cleans 10-15 pounds, so obviously, they are putting in the work.”



“When you put in the hard work and the effort, it does pay off. I’m not just blowing smoke up their butts, saying be here because it's going to help. Now they legitimately saw how their teammate's strength went up and now they are seeing it on the football field and how much it is helping them on the field,” Palmer described the growth of his team in the off-season.



“We’ve been trying to get numbers out. We got more than we did last year and we're working on people still. We got a couple. But yeah, we have to work on getting number out here,” Fullerton explained.



“Win a game,” Fullerton said of his focus for the 2018 season. “I want to win a game this year since we went 0-10 last year. I want a W.”



The Trojans will get their first opportunity to pick up a well-deserved W on August 24 th when they host the Windham Bombers. They start MVAC play on September 14 th when they host 2017 co-league champion Western Reserve.