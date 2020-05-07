Sebring standout commits to Walsh volleyball

Hannah Warner is a two-year letter winner for the Trojans

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring senior standout Hannah Warner has committed to play college volleyball at Walsh.

Warner is a two-year letter winner for the Trojans. She picked the Cavaliers over Mount Union and Hiram.

“They were always like a home,” Warner said. “It’s small like Sebring and it just felt comfortable. It was really exciting. To know where I’m going and also to be able to continue playing a sport that I love was amazing.”

Walsh is slated to open the season in the IUP Tournament on Sept. 4.