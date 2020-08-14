Sebring sets revised 6-game slate; Trojans to open against McDonald

Sports

The Trojans will open the campaign at home against McDonald

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sebring Trojans High School Football

Credit: Sefa Kart/iStock/Getty Images Plus

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring has announced a revised six-game schedule for the 2020 high school football season.

The Trojans will open the campaign at home against McDonald, in a slate that is entirely comprised on conference games.

The official 2020 Sebring Trojans Football Schedule is as follows:

8/27 vs. McDonald
9/4 vs. Mineral Ridge
9/11 at Jackson-Milton
9/18 vs. Waterloo
9/25 at Lowellville
10/2 vs. Western Reserve

As per the OHSAA, all teams in Ohio will have the opportunity to take part in the playoffs this year. Postseason play is slated to start on Friday October 9.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award