Sebring sets revised 6-game slate; Trojans to open against McDonald

The Trojans will open the campaign at home against McDonald

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring has announced a revised six-game schedule for the 2020 high school football season.

The Trojans will open the campaign at home against McDonald, in a slate that is entirely comprised on conference games.

The official 2020 Sebring Trojans Football Schedule is as follows:



8/27 vs. McDonald

9/4 vs. Mineral Ridge

9/11 at Jackson-Milton

9/18 vs. Waterloo

9/25 at Lowellville

10/2 vs. Western Reserve

As per the OHSAA, all teams in Ohio will have the opportunity to take part in the playoffs this year. Postseason play is slated to start on Friday October 9.

More stories from WKBN.com: