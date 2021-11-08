Sebring searching for new head football coach

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sebring High School football team is in search of a new head football coach Monday night.

The Trojans were led by Matt Seidel the last four seasons and recorded a 5-23 record.

Sebring was just 1-7 this past season.

In a release, athletic director Brian Clark said:

Candidates for the position are expected to have the following qualities: integrity, discipline, enthusiasm, excellent communication and organizational skills, inspirational leadership and a commitment to being a positive role model on and off the field. Varsity head coach experience is preferred but not required. There are no teaching positions available at this time.

Interested and qualified candidates should send a cover letter, resume, three professional references and their coaching philosophy to Mr. Brian Clark, Athletic Director, Sebring Local Schools, via email to bclark@sebring.k12.oh.us. The position will remain open until filled.