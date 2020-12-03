Sebring opens the season with win; 5 Trojans score in double-figures

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trojans opened the new campaign with a 72-54 win over Youngstown’s Academy for Urban Scholars.

Sebring jumped out to a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A total of five Trojans scored in double figures led by Connor Shepherd, who finished with 17 (5-6 FT). Andrew Lamp and Frankie Lozoya each had 14 points apiece. Matt Byrd added 13 while Elijah Frederick had 10.

AUSY (0-2) was led by George Peoples’ 21 points. He scored on 10 two-point baskets. Nick Grier closed out his night with 10 points. The Hawks played the last two nights against West Branch and now Sebring.

Next up for Sebring is a matchup with Jackson-Milton on Friday at home.