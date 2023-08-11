SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Sebring McKinley High School:
Schedule
Aug. 19 – Valley Christian
Aug. 22 – Waterloo
Aug. 24 – at Lowellville
Aug. 26 – at Our Lady of The Elms
Aug. 28 – at Valley Christian
Aug. 29 – Springfield
Aug. 31 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 5 – at McDonald
Sept. 11 – Leetonia
Sept. 12 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 14 – at Waterloo
Sept. 19 – Lowellville
Sept. 21 – at Springfield
Sept. 26 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 27 – McDonald
Sept. 30 – Mogadore
Oct. 3 – at Jackson-Milton
Oct. 5 – Western Reserve
Oct. 9 – Our Lady of The Elms
Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 12 – at Leetonia
Sebring McKinley High School
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Purple and Gold
School address: 225 East Indiana Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the SMHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.