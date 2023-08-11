SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is the 2023 volleyball schedule for Sebring McKinley High School:

Schedule

Aug. 19 – Valley Christian

Aug. 22 – Waterloo

Aug. 24 – at Lowellville

Aug. 26 – at Our Lady of The Elms

Aug. 28 – at Valley Christian

Aug. 29 – Springfield

Aug. 31 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 5 – at McDonald

Sept. 11 – Leetonia

Sept. 12 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 14 – at Waterloo

Sept. 19 – Lowellville

Sept. 21 – at Springfield

Sept. 26 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 27 – McDonald

Sept. 30 – Mogadore

Oct. 3 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 5 – Western Reserve

Oct. 9 – Our Lady of The Elms

Oct. 11 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 12 – at Leetonia

Sebring McKinley High School

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 225 East Indiana Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672

