Sebring High School boys’ basketball preview

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – With just one starter from last year’s team, Sebring’s new boys’ varsity basketball coach is looking to complete.

This past May, Sebring named Marlington graduate Lee Knepp the boys’ varsity basketball coach to replace Brian Clark.

The Trojans’ one returning starter is senior guard Elijah Frederick.

“We’re hoping to improve our play in practices and games throughout the season. We’re relying heavily on our junior and senior class to lead our team,” said Coach Knepp.

Frederick will be joined by his classmates Gabe Berolini, Carter Holodnak, Akias Ketchem, Andrew Latham, Zach Ruzek, Kiran Welty and Elijah’s brother, Noah. A trio of juniors rounds out the roster with Caden Shepherd, Scott Boston and Kade Leasure all seeking to contribute as well as sophomore Dustin Black.

Sebring opens the 2021-22 campaign on Black Friday against Leetonia on the road.

Sebring Trojans

Head Coach: Lee Knepp, 1st season

2020-21 Record: 6-17 (1-13), 8th place in MVAC

Last 5-Year Record: 55-64 (46.2%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 50.9

Scoring Defense: 54.4

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 26 – at Leetonia

Dec. 4 – Southington

Dec. 10 – Kingsway Christian

Dec. 14 – at Springfield

Dec. 17 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 21 – Waterloo

Jan. 4 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 7 – Lowellville

Jan. 8 – at Kingsway Christian

Jan. 11 – at McDonald

Jan. 14 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 18 – Leetonia

Jan. 21 – Springfield

Jan. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 28 – at Waterloo

Jan. 29 – at St. John

Feb. 1 – Mineral Ridge

Feb. 4 – at Lowellville

Feb. 8 – McDonald

Feb. 11 – Western Reserve

Feb. 12 – Maplewood

Feb. 15 – at United