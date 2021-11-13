Sebring High School boys’ basketball preview

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – With just one starter from last year’s team, Sebring’s new boys’ varsity basketball coach is looking to complete.
This past May, Sebring named Marlington graduate Lee Knepp the boys’ varsity basketball coach to replace Brian Clark.
The Trojans’ one returning starter is senior guard Elijah Frederick.
“We’re hoping to improve our play in practices and games throughout the season. We’re relying heavily on our junior and senior class to lead our team,” said Coach Knepp.
Frederick will be joined by his classmates Gabe Berolini, Carter Holodnak, Akias Ketchem, Andrew Latham, Zach Ruzek, Kiran Welty and Elijah’s brother, Noah. A trio of juniors rounds out the roster with Caden Shepherd, Scott Boston and Kade Leasure all seeking to contribute as well as sophomore Dustin Black.
Sebring opens the 2021-22 campaign on Black Friday against Leetonia on the road.
Sebring Trojans
Head Coach: Lee Knepp, 1st season
2020-21 Record: 6-17 (1-13), 8th place in MVAC
Last 5-Year Record: 55-64 (46.2%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 50.9
Scoring Defense: 54.4
2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League Record)
McDonald – 13-1
Springfield – 12-2
Waterloo – 10-4
Jackson-Milton – 7-7
Lowellville – 5-9
Mineral Ridge – 5-9
Western Reserve – 3-11
Sebring – 1-13
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 26 – at Leetonia
Dec. 4 – Southington
Dec. 10 – Kingsway Christian
Dec. 14 – at Springfield
Dec. 17 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 21 – Waterloo
Jan. 4 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 7 – Lowellville
Jan. 8 – at Kingsway Christian
Jan. 11 – at McDonald
Jan. 14 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 18 – Leetonia
Jan. 21 – Springfield
Jan. 25 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 28 – at Waterloo
Jan. 29 – at St. John
Feb. 1 – Mineral Ridge
Feb. 4 – at Lowellville
Feb. 8 – McDonald
Feb. 11 – Western Reserve
Feb. 12 – Maplewood
Feb. 15 – at United