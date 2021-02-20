Sebring downs Springfield at buzzer; denies Tigers of winning share of league crown

Trojans had not won a league game until Saturday night

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Playing for a share of the league crown, Springfield was upset by Sebring, 61-60. The Tigers fall to 15-4 overall and 12-2 in the MVAC Scarlet Tier.

Springfield led by 9 after the first quarter (18-9). However, the Trojans won the fourth quarter by outscoring the Tigers 17-12 to come away with the win.

Sebring (6-16) had not won a league game this season prior to Saturday night.

Matt Byrd took game-high honors with 23 points and 7 rebounds as he connected on the game-winner. Frankie Lozoya added 19 points for the Trojans.

The Trojans will play at either Jackson-Milton or Western Reserve on Friday.

Springfield featured three players who scored double-digits – Adam Wharry (16), Beau Brungard (13) and RJ Smith (12).

The Tigers open as the top seed in the Division III Northeast 1 District. They’ll play host to the winner of Cardinal and Campbell Memorial on Friday.

2020-21 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings (League records)

McDonald – 13-1

Springfield – 12-2

Waterloo – 10-4

Jackson-Milton – 7-7

Lowellville – 5-9

Mineral Ridge – 5-9

Western Reserve – 3-11

Sebring – 1-13