Sebring advances to Districts by defeating Lisbon once again

Sebring will take on Southern in the District Semifinal

Sebring had lost 4 of their previous 5 outings before tonight

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, Sebring eliminates Lisbon. Tonight, the Trojans topped the Blue Devils – 57-44. Last year, it was Sebring topping Lisbon in overtime – 61-54 – at the same location and in the same round.

The Trojans featured three double-digit scorers – Jake Hunter (12), Dylan Johnson (12) and Gabe Lanzer (10). Carson Rouse compiled 6 points and 8 rebounds for Sebring as well. Sebring had lost four of their previous five contests.

Sebring (15-8) moves on to Struthers next Tuesday where they’ll face Southern (17-6) in the District Semifinal. Five MVAC schools advanced to the Districts this year (Waterloo, Springfield, Sebring, McDonald, Lowellville).

Lisbon was led by Michael Davis’ game-high 20 points and Blayne Brownfield’s 16 (8 rebounds). The Blue Devils have now finished each of the last two years at 11-13.