Season sweep: Canfield Girls hold off Howland on Game of the Week

Canfield completed the season sweep of Howland with a 52-45 victory over the Tigers Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Marissa Ieraci led the Cardinals with a team-high 17 points. Grace Mangapora added 14 points in the victory.

Alyssa Pompelia led Howland with a game-high 19 points. Kylie McClain also reached double-figures with 14.

Howland drops to 8-7 on the season. The Tigers visit Austintown Fitch on Saturday.

Canfield improves to 12-4 overall. The Cardinals host Warren Harding on Saturday.

