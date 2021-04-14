Season over: YSU football game against North Dakota canceled

The Penguins finish the campaign with a (1-6) overall record

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 spring season is over for the YSU football team.

Saturday’s home game against North Dakota has been canceled. A release from the Missouri Valley Football Conference says that YSU determined today they could not play the game on Saturday after playing a league-high seven games.

The Penguins finish the campaign with a (1-6) overall record. They are one of the four teams in the league to manage just one win this season.

Wednesday’s announcement means that no team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference will complete the full 8-game regular season as planned.

Illinois State opted out after just four games, and Western Illinois after 6 games to “protect the health and safety of the players and ensure their readiness for the upcoming 2021 fall 11-game slate.”

South Dakota had their final four games cancelled due, in part, to COVID concerns.

All fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game have the option to request a refund or donate to YSU’s World Penguin Day Campaign for Athletic scholarships and championship rings. To confirm your option please call the ticket office at (330) 941-1978, or visit the Athletic Ticket Office in Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU opens the fall slate on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Incarnate Word from the Southland Conference at Stambaugh Stadium.