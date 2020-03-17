Season over for Eastern Gateway, but additional eligibility granted

The NJCAA announced on Tuesday that all spring sports have been cancelled due to health and safety concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The season is officially over for the Eastern Gateway Community College baseball team.

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that all spring sports have been cancelled due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus.

EGCC head baseball coach and director of athletics John Zizzo said in a press release, “All NJCAA spring sport athletes have been granted an additional year of eligibility.”

“It is very disappointing after seven months of hard work and preparation that our student athletes have been dealt this hand,” added Zizzo. “We must, however, all find a way to get through this very difficult time. The health and safety of all involved is obviously our top priority at this time.”

The Gators finish their 3rd varsity season in school history with an overall record of (7-4). This year, Eastern Gateway’s roster included at least 17 players from high schools here in the Valley.