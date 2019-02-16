Season ends for Boardman girls in Sectional loss to Walsh Jesuit Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Boardman girls basketball team lost to Walsh Jesuit, 66-44 Saturday in a Division I Sectional Semifinal at Boardman High School.

The Warriors came storming out of the gates with seven three-pointers in the first half, taking a 35-21 lead into the break.

Raegan Burkey and Katie Stamp led the charge for Boardman with 13 points apiece.

Katie Clark led all scorers with 21 points, while Sloane Sapp added 15.

The Spartans battled tough in the second half, but came up short, as their season comes to an end with an 11-12 overall record.

With the win, 7th-seeded Walsh Jesuit (11-12) advances to play the second seed Stow-Munroe Falls next Thursday at 7 PM at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.