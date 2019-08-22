Searching for a Crown: Salem looking for first conference title since 1994

The Quakers have just one conference championship to their names but are looking to change that this season

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Football has been around Salem High School for over 100 years, and in that time, the Quakers have walked away with a conference title just once.

“It will mean a lot for the city, the seniors, it would be something to remember for sure,” says Salem senior quarterback Niko Walter.

“Anytime you can win a championship, they are hard to win, at any level,” says head coach Ron Johnson.

“Whether it be a conference championship, a regional championship or a state championship, a lot of things have to fall right for you.”

That lone title came all the way back in 1994, a share of the Metro Athletic Conference crown with Poland.

“Very hungry, it has been our goal every year, we think that this could be our year,” Walter said.

“Alliance is the top team in our conference,” says Johnson.

“A Division II team that has two titles in a row, And it is theirs until someone takes it from them. We are going to compete like heck, battle toe to toe with them but I think we have a shot at making a run at it this year.”

“We look at it as if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” senior running back Cade Campolito says.

“We are going to go out there and compete and beat those guys.”

Even though the conference title has alluded the Quakers, winning hasn’t. Last year’s senior class was the first in over 50 years to not have a losing season and made a trip to the playoffs in 2017, something this group of seniors is looking to duplicate.

“It is going to take a lot of playing hard and playing together,” says Campolito.

“We are going to trust each other and all play hard so I think it is going to work out great.”

“This is a very focused senior class, they have really taken ownership, Johnson says.

“And they have brought some young guys along with them. So I think the combination of age and veterans with some really hungry young guys, lends itself to a very successful year.”