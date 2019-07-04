Scrappers win second-straight series with shutout victory over Williamsport; MV returns home for 4th of July game Thursday

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers shut out the Williamsport Crosscutters, 2-0 Wednesday as Ethan Hankins dominated in the start and Tim Herrin picked up his league best fifth save.

Mahoning Valley scored the winning run in the top of the fourth inning on a one-out Billy Wilson double. After advancing to third on a ground out, he would come in to score the eventual winning run on an RBI single from Pedro Alfonseca.

The Scrappers doubled their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Brayan Rocchio started the inning with a triple off the wall in right. Ray Delgado followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to push the lead out to the final of 2-0.



The Crosscutters best chance at scoring came in the bottom of the eighth inning. Williamsport would load the bases with no outs. The Scrappers would then bring in Herrin from the bullpen. He would get the first out on a weak line drive to Rocchio at short. Herrin then induced a groundball double play to end the inning and the last Williamsport threat.

Hankins took a no decision in 4.1 innings of work. He allowed 4 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. Francis Cespedes (2-0) picked up the win in 2.0 innings of work. Cespedes did not allow a hit while walking 1and striking 1. Luis Valdez followed with 0.2 innings of relief. He allowed 1 hit and walked 1 while striking out 1. Herrin (5) earned the save with 2.0 innings of perfect relief.



The Scrappers (11-8) now return home for the Fourth of July on Thursday night when State College comes to Eastwood Field. Jhonneyver Gutierrez will get the start. First pitch is set for 7:05.



Courtesy: Mahoning Valley Scrappers