NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 6-4 Saturday night at Eastwood Field.

Matt Archer, Anthony Hansen, Sam Beers and Roberto Pena each finished with 1 RBI.

Blaze Brothers lead West Virginia with 3 RBI.

With the win, the Scrappers improve to a league-best 8-1 on the season.