NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers rolled to a 10-6 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep at Eastwood Field.

With the win, the Scrappers have won nine of 10 games to start the season.

Mahoning Valley plated five runs in the first two innings to just ahead early.

Warren Harding grad Mark Herron went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Sean Tillman blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning. He finished the day 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.

The Scrappers move to 9-1 and travel to Fredrick on Tuesday to take on the Keys.