YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers’ win streak continued Tuesday night as they topped Fredrick 7-4.

It is the Scrappers’ sixth-straight win.

Mahoning Valley did all their damage in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings, plating all seven runs in those three frames.

Zach Storbakken led the way for the Scrappers going 2 for 3 with three RBIs on the night while Ohio State product and Alliance native Zach Dezenzo hit a home run.

Mahoning Valley improves to 10-1 on the year and will take on the Keys again on Wednesday.