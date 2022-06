NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers opened the 2022 season with a 7-5 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the season opener.

Buck Anderson led the way at the plate going 4-5 and finishing with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Mahoning Valley is 1-0 to start the season, while West Virginia is 0-1.

The series will continue Friday night at Eastwood Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.