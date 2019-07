Mahoning Valley and Williamsport split a doubleheader at Eastwood Field Monday night.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley and Williamsport split a doubleheader at Eastwood Field Monday night.

The Scrappers won game one with a 4-0 shutout.

The Crosscutters came away with a shutout in game two, 3-0.

Mahoning Valley drops to 13-11 overall on the season. The series concludes Tuesday night at 7PM at Eastwood Field.