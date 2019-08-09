Scrappers snap 9-game losing streak in win over Doubledays

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a rough couple weeks for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, but they turned things around with a 6-4 win over the Auburn Doubledays Thursday at Eastwood Field.

Entering the evening, the Scrappers had dropped nine straight ballgames dating back to July 28th. Mahoning Valley fell behind early in this one but tied the game in the 2nd inning thanks to RBI’s from Julian Escobedo and Brayan Rocchio.

The Scrappers would later take the lead for good on a wild pitch in the 8th inning, before adding some insurance with another RBI single from Rocchio.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improves to 23-29 on the season. They return to action Friday night against Auburn with first pitch set for 7:05 PM at Eastwood Field.