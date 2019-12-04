Scrappers show support for new Save Minor League Baseball Task Force

Members of Congress have unveiled a new Save Minor League Baseball Task Force to keep 42 minor league franchises playing

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of Congress have unveiled a new Save Minor League Baseball Task Force in response to Major League Baseball’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league franchises, including the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

“We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D – Massachusetts), David McKinley (R – West Virginia) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort to cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game,” said Scrappers General Manager Jordan Taylor.

MLB said it’s thinking about making the cuts because of inadequate facilities and geographical concerns.

Last month, Sports Team 27 sat down with Taylor, who said in the last few years, the team has spent over $1.5 million in facility upgrades, including a brand new playing surface and improvements to the clubhouse.

“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” Taylor said Wednesday. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”